Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka govt to release caste census report

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the state government to accept the Social, Economic and Educational census report to lift the blockade faced in holding elections to local bodies of the state.

"The recent judgement by the Supreme Court on reservation to Other Backward Castes in local body elections has created a blockade to the reservation to OBCs. It is possible to resolve the issue with Social, Educational and Economic Survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission," he said.

On January 20, the Supreme Court had reiterated a three-pronged criterion to mandate OBC reservation for local bodies, failing which elections cannot be held. The criterion included a Commission to study the OBCs and implications of the OBC quota in local bodies and specify the proportion of reservation for the OBCs.

"The state BJP government should immediately accept the survey carried out by the Backward Classes Commission," he said, adding that it should present the same report to the Supreme Court and argue the case to prevent injustice to the OBCs.

Instead of using the Supreme Court order as the reason to postpone Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, the government should immediately use these reports to convince the court to hold elections at the earliest, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: