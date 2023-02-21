Cong following divide-and-rule policy: Nadda

Siddaramaiah encouraged corruption by closing Lokayukta: Nadda

Speaking after inaugurating Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Belur on Tuesday, he said that Congress follows divide and rule policy

DHNS
DHNS, Belur (Hassan dist),
  • Feb 21 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 17:53 ist

BJP national president J P Nadda alleged that it was Siddaramaiah who had nurtured corruption by closing Lokayukta. But Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strengthened Lokayukta to curb corruption. 

Speaking after inaugurating Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Belur on Tuesday, he said that Congress follows divide and rule policy. It has been dividing the society in the name of religion and caste and encourage corruption. 

Siddaramaiah was involved in appeasement politics and withdrew 156 cases against the PFI. He also released 1600 people from the jail. Will you support such people?, he questioned. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

J P Nadda
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

 