Siddaramaiah encouraged corruption by closing Lokayukta: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda alleged that it was Siddaramaiah who had nurtured corruption by closing Lokayukta. But Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strengthened Lokayukta to curb corruption.
Speaking after inaugurating Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Belur on Tuesday, he said that Congress follows divide and rule policy. It has been dividing the society in the name of religion and caste and encourage corruption.
Siddaramaiah was involved in appeasement politics and withdrew 156 cases against the PFI. He also released 1600 people from the jail. Will you support such people?, he questioned.
