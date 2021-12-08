Siddaramaiah finds Congress's internal democracy in Chimmanakatti's resentment

Congress is only party having internal democracy: Siddu

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 01:35 ist
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday found Congress party’s internal democracy in the resentment of former MLA of Badami B B Chimmanakatti and said that Congress party has given the freedom to express opinion freely.

To a question about former MLA of Badami B B Chimmanakatti openly expressing his resentment at him intending to contest the Assembly elections from Badami at a press conference here, Siddaramaiah said, “Congress is the only party having internal democracy and the party members are provided an opportunity to express opinion freely.”

Also Read | 'Will retire from politics, if corruption charges proved', says Siddaramaiah

Padayatra for Mekedatu

Siddaramaiah also said that Congress has decided to take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

The Congress government prepared a detailed project report and there are no obstacles to the project but the state government is delaying the project, the Opposition leader charged.

