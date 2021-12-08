Siddaramaiah finds Congress's internal democracy in Chimmanakatti's resentment

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday found Congress party’s internal democracy in the resentment of former MLA of Badami B B Chimmanakatti and said that Congress party has given the freedom to express opinion freely.

To a question about former MLA of Badami B B Chimmanakatti openly expressing his resentment at him intending to contest the Assembly elections from Badami at a press conference here, Siddaramaiah said, “Congress is the only party having internal democracy and the party members are provided an opportunity to express opinion freely.”

Padayatra for Mekedatu

Siddaramaiah also said that Congress has decided to take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

The Congress government prepared a detailed project report and there are no obstacles to the project but the state government is delaying the project, the Opposition leader charged.

