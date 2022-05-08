Siddaramaiah fires bribe salvo at Bommai

The controversial claim by BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on being offered CM's post for Rs 2,500 cr continued to make ripples in state political circles.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that Basavaraj Bommai became Chief Minister after bribing the BJP top brass, while Housing Minister V Somanna took aim at Yatnal for the remark that has put the saffron party in a spot.

"Development work cannot be expected from Bommai as he became CM by paying the BJP leadership," Siddaramaiah said.

If someone becomes CM after paying for it, then they will be more interested in serving themselves rather than serving the people, Siddaramaiah said.

Somanna told reporters in Chamarajanagar that Yatnal's remarks had embarrassed the saffron party.

"We don't know why Yatnal talks like this. He is a senior leader and was a Union minister. He should not issue such statements that embarrass the party and the leadership," he said.

Somanna felt that Yatnal had committed a mistake by making such a statement. "The BJP state president will look into it," he said.

Speaking at a rally in Ramdurg, Yatnal had claimed that "some people from New Delhi" had approached him and said they would "make him CM" and asked him to "keep Rs 2,500 crore ready".

Yatnal asked politicians to be wary of such people ahead of election season.

The video of the speech went viral, putting the BJP on the back foot. The allegation came at a time the BJP is battling charges of corruption from contractors and over recruitment to various government posts.