Siddaramaiah flays Vishwanath for suggesting not to use singular

Slamming MLC A H Vishwanath for giving a suggestion that he stop addressing others in the singular, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said, “We address God in the singular. Have you seen anybody using plural for God?” he asked.

Reacting to the statements, Siddaramaiah said, “Shall I point out how many times Vishwanath has used the singular term against others? What language did he use against K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh?"

Defending himself, he said, “I don't intentionally use the singular term against anyone. It is commonly used in rural areas. We also use singular to Gods.”

Charging Vishwanath for claiming that Siddaramaiah grew as a leader after he quit Congress, he said, “I was a chief minister even before Vishwanath quit Congress. I joined Congress only because of Ahmed Patel and not because of any Congress leaders from Karnataka.”

Siddaramaiah said there was no need for any agitations to get ST tag for Kuruba community.

"BJP is in power both in the state as well as the Centre. If Minister K S Eshwarappa is really committed, let the issue be placed before the Cabinet and recommended it to the Union government. RSS is behind the Union government and the state. Let them take measures to pass it. What is the need for agitations?” he asked.