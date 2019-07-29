Siddaramaiah, HDK deny charges of law and order problem

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the BJP did not have the mandate to form the government.

"Yediyurappa did not have the mandate even once. We want you to complete the present term. We shall see how many months does this government last," he said in the Assembly.

"I won't comment on means used by Yediyurappa to become Chief Minister. We want him to run the government effectively," he added.

"The Congress government headed by me and the Coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy too provided effective administration. It was wrong to allege that the administrative machinery had come to standstill," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that in his last budget he had mentioned about Rs 10,000 aid to farmers, besides waiving loans of weavers upto Rs 100 crore.

"I thank Yediyurappa for implementing our schemes," he said.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy challenged Yediyurappa to prove his allegation with evidence that there was law and order problem in the state.

"I honestly made efforts and provided pro-people administration in the last 14 months. You have let down 17 legislators. You should thank them," Kumaraswamy said.