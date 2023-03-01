Siddaramaiah hits out at Modi, says Congress didn't insult Kharge

Rubbishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that Congress insulted its president Mallikarjun Kharge at an AICC plenary session in Chhattisgarh, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said such an incident did not happen and that it is another lie peddled by the prime minister.

Speaking at the Praja Dhwani Yatre rally at Pantbalekundri in Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, "In fact, it was Modi and Amit Shah who had sidelined BJP veterans L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. In the state, B S Yediyurappa was unceremoniously removed from the post of the chief minister. Yediyurappa shed tears in the Assembly for the ill-treatment meted to him."

He denied Congress leaders wishing death upon Modi. "No Congress leader has wished death upon Modi. On the other hand, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had told his supporters of finishing me off. We are against the false promises of Modi. We want him (Modi) to remain healthy as he is our prime minister," Siddaramaiah said.

"Modi didn't visit the state during the floods and Covid pandemic. Now with elections around, he's coming to the state every week. What did he give to Belagavi? Why was he silent on Kalasa-Banduri and Upper Krishna?," Siddaramaiah questioned.

"We will implement the 7th pay commission recommendations, if the Congress party is voted to power," he said.