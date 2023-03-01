Cong didn't insult Kharge: Siddaramaiah hits out at PM

Siddaramaiah hits out at Modi, says Congress didn't insult Kharge

Siddaramaiah also denied Congress leaders wishing death upon Modi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 01 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 02:41 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Rubbishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that Congress insulted its president Mallikarjun Kharge at an AICC plenary session in Chhattisgarh, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said such an incident did not happen and that it is another lie peddled by the prime minister.  

Speaking at the Praja Dhwani Yatre rally at Pantbalekundri in Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, "In fact, it was Modi and Amit Shah who had sidelined BJP veterans L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. In the state, B S Yediyurappa was unceremoniously removed from the post of the chief minister. Yediyurappa shed tears in the Assembly for the ill-treatment meted to him."  

He denied Congress leaders wishing death upon Modi. "No Congress leader has wished death upon Modi. On the other hand, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had told his supporters of finishing me off. We are against the false promises of Modi. We want him (Modi) to remain healthy as he is our prime minister," Siddaramaiah said.

"Modi didn't visit the state during the floods and Covid pandemic. Now with elections around, he's coming to the state every week. What did he give to Belagavi? Why was he silent on Kalasa-Banduri and Upper Krishna?," Siddaramaiah questioned.

"We will implement the 7th pay commission recommendations, if the Congress party is voted to power," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Narendra Modi
Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge

What's Brewing

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 