Siddaramaiah is afraid of JD(S), says Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy continued his salvo against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Sunday.

The fresh attack against Siddaramaiah came following his remarks to ‘chase away’ JD(S) from Tumakuru. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the former CM saying that he need not learn about language and culture from someone who had no control over his tongue.

“I have responded to ‘self-declared constitutional expert’ Siddaramaiah for speaking against us and our party. Shouldn’t he have the ability to digest my response? He doesn’t have the capacity,” the JD(S) leader said in a series of tweets.

What kind of politics is it to ask people to chase away one party from a district in a democracy? he asked. “He says that he won’t talk about Kumaraswamy. But every time he speaks, he talks about me. Is it a lie that he relentlessly attacks JD(S)? The entire state has heard his remarks,” he said.

Recalling Siddaramaiah’s statements that “Kumaraswamy was afraid of him,” he said that it was a myth. “He is desperate after realising that he will not be elected CM again,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s criticism against JD(S) clearly shows that he is afraid of the regional party, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH: