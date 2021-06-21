Siddaramaiah plays down ‘next Karnataka CM’ issue

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday played down repeated statements by his aides projecting him as the next CM, saying it's their personal views.
"There's is a system in the party. First, the party should win elections. The high command will then take a call on the CM candidate after eliciting views of the legislators. There's no need to discuss it any further..," Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Replying to a specific query, Siddaramaiah said, "There are no factions within the party. D K Shivakumar is visiting Delhi to discuss with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala about the issues pertaining to party organisation."
