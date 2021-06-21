Siddaramaiah plays down ‘next Karnataka CM’ issue

Siddaramaiah plays down ‘next Karnataka CM’ issue

DHNS
DHNS, Koppal,
  • Jun 21 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 23:20 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday played down repeated statements by his aides projecting him as the next CM, saying it's their personal views.

"There's is a system in the party. First, the party should win elections. The high command will then take a call on the CM candidate after eliciting views of the legislators. There's no need to discuss it any further..," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Replying to a specific query, Siddaramaiah said, "There are no factions within the party. D K Shivakumar is visiting Delhi to discuss with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala about the issues pertaining to party organisation."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome

UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

Go green with green bonds

Go green with green bonds

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

 