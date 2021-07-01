Siddaramaiah questions Karnataka govt over vaccine shortage

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that Karnataka is facing a shortage of Covid vaccines and the statements issued by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are false.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, the minister claims of having a stock of five lakh doses. Then, why people are returning without getting vaccines? The state government has failed totally in managing Covid, he charged.

‘Don’t conduct SSLC exam’

Siddaramaiah said that the state government should not conduct the SSLC examination at this point.

The government has cancelled the second PUC examination and there is no meaning in conducting SSLC exams amid the Covid-19. “I have explained to the minister. But it is of no use,” he said.

Govt flayed

Siddaramiah said there is no coordination among the ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

The health minister has claimed he is not aware of the SSLC examination. There is a lack of coordination between him and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, he charged.

‘Call legislature session’

He said the government should convene a legislature session to discuss the issues haunting the state. The chief minister has refrained from doing so as the irregularities of the government will be unfolded in the session, he remarked.

The opposition parties are not taken into confidence and the BJP has no trust in democracy, he slammed.

CM candidate issue

Siddaramaiah also said that there are no discussions about the next chief ministerial candidate. There is no question of an outsider or insider in Congress. “I joined Congress from another party. But I served as chief minister for five years. The next CM candidate will be decided only after assembly election,” he said.