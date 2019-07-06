Siddaramaiah responsible for MLAs’ resignation: DVS

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday claimed that coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah was responsible for resignation of 14 MLAs.

“Two MLAs in Bengaluru North Lok Sabha segment, followers of Siddaramaiah, have resigned. Siddaramaiah can quell crisis in the coalition,” Gowda told reporters.

“The BJP has no role in the resignation of the MLAs,” he claimed.

Gowda admitted that the BJP had approached the JD(S) and Congress MLAs after B S Yeddyurappa could not prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly seeking support to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

“As we got 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party initially, it was our duty to stake claim to form the government as the people had trusted us. However, we dropped our plans to form the government. At present, we do not have any role in the resignation of the MLAs. We are unnecessarily blamed for the new episode,” he said.

“If we had wished, we could have asked the coalition government to go home as we got a majority in 172 Assembly constituencies out of the total of 224 segments in the Lok Sabha polls. We did nothing of this sort. Even if the BJP gets a chance to form the government, it will not benefit the BJP. Rather, it will benefit the people of Karnataka,” he said.

He said that following resignations of the MLAs, the decision on the future of the government has to be taken by the Speaker and the Governor.

“Situation is not proper for an interim election,” he said.