Siddaramaiah rules out truce with JD(S) for Karnataka bypolls

The legendary Congress-JD(S) rivalry is all set to come to fore during the upcoming bypolls with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruling out any alliance or truce with the regional party.

The Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies will have bypolls on November 3.

Asked about taking support from the JD(S) locally to defeat the BJP, Siddaramaiah said: “There will not be any alliance with the JD(S). We will fight the polls on our own. The Congress is a national party and we have our own strength.”

Siddaramaiah said there was no shortage of candidates for the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat, which was vacated after its MLA Munirathna was disqualified last year. Munirathna was with the Congress before jumping ship to the BJP. “The Congress is never short of candidates. Every seat will have 8-10 candidates. We’re confident of winning both Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar,” he said.

Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, under whose constituency Rajarajeshwarinagar is located, said the party is considering fielding a ‘surprise’ candidate.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers in Sira, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP and the Congress. “The people of Sira should decide whether or not I should continue in politics,” he said.

Wooing the Muslim community, Kumaraswamy said it was former PM H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) supremo, who introduced 4% reservation for them. “So, Muslims should decide if they want to leave Deve Gowda. How long will you fall for the propaganda that JD(S) is the BJP’s ‘B’ team? Who caused the DJ Halli riots? Who went to release those languishing in Ballari jail? Did your Congress leaders do anything? They’ll come now to seek your votes,” he said and also appealed to the STs, Gollas and Madiwalas.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said it was a “big challenge” for the JD(S) to face the BJP and the Congress. “We’re mentally ready.” The JD(S) is expected to finalise a candidate for Sira over the weekend.