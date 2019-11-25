Siddaramaiah says BJP govt will fall after bypolls

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah Monday said, post-bypolls, the Yediyurappa-led BJP government would fall and the midterm poll was certain.

Speaking to reporters during the campaign for Congress candidate Bhimanna Naik at Kiravatti in Yellapur taluk, Siddaramaiah said, "If Yediyurappa is confident of victory in all 15 constituencies, then what's the need for him to embark on hectic campaigning spending such huge amounts," the CLP leader asked.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "The BJP, driven by greed for power, bought MLAs at Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore each. This apart, the saffron party has given Rs 20 crore each as election expense to disqualified MLAs, who are contesting the bypolls on party ticket. From where did the BJP source such large sums? Is it not the bribe money," the CLP leader questioned.