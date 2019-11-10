Siddaramaiah seeks to appraise Pres of K'taka situation

Alleging that there was a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in Karnataka, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking an appointment to apprise him of the situation.

In his November 8 letter, Siddaramaiah referred to a recently leaked audio clip of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa purportedly expressing anguish against his party leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 Assembly polls in 15 constituencies.

The former Chief Minister said, "The BJP has used dubious and illegal methods like misusing CBI, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate to induce and coerce the legislators, which is evident from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's speech in Hubballi."

The formation of the present government is against the mandate of the people of Karnataka and the provisions of the Constitution of India, Siddaramaiah said in his letter. Alleging that there was a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state, Siddaramaiah said for the sake of power the BJP defied the established precedents of democratic principles.

"All these unconstitutional acts have been done at the behest of the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Karnataka who is holding Constitutional positions, which is warranted to tackle the same immediately by your good self being a Constitutional Head of the Nation," Siddaramaiah appealed to Kovind.

He gave an account of the sequence of events since the formation of previous Congress-JDS coalition government, its collapse after 17 MLAs revolted to the BJP coming to power.

Siddaramiah alleged when the matter related to disqualification of rebel MLAs was pending in the Supreme court, Yediyurappa had cited the resignations of 17 legislators as the reason for the BJP returning to power in the state.

"Yediyurappa further stated that the resignations of the disqualified MLAs were tendered at the behest, directions and supervision of BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.