Siddaramaiah sets 20-seat target for ministers in Lok Sabha polls

A day after 24 ministers were sworn-in, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked his Cabinet colleagues to put up a concerted effort to win at least 20 of the 28 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Several newly sworn-in ministers showed up at his official residence to seek his 'blessings' ahead of the allocation of portfolios. Siddaramaiah on Saturday had filled all 34 seats in his Cabinet by inducting 24 new ministers.

According to a statement released by the CMO, Siddaramaiah said, "We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats as a gift to party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra."

Also Read | CM directs Raichur CEO to probe water contamination death

The statement added that all ministers must strive to achieve the target and carry out their responsibilities with commitment and honesty.

"We should strive hard to ensure that the guarantees assured by the party must reach the people. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time. Through our pro-people work, we have to register an unprecedented victory in the Lok Sabha elections again," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the CMO statement, Siddaramaiah instructed his ministers to listen to the people's problems and respond to them, besides reminding them that the people of the state have given them an unprecedented majority and with that a great responsibility.

"It is our responsibility to provide a pro-people administration according to their expectations. Take steps to solve problems locally and prevent them from running pillar to post even for small works. People should not be made to come to Vidhana Soudha to get their work done," he said.

The statement further said that the situation is just right to end the misrule of the Centre through Karnataka. "We must not forget this. Therefore, the ministers should extensively tour their districts. The problems should be solved at the district and taluk levels," he said while wishing good luck to ministers.

Siddaramaiah assured the ministers that portfolio allocation will be completed shortly, the statement said adding that he also asked them to keep a strict vigil on officers and to fight against corruption.