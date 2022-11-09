Siddaramaiah should come clear on 'Hindu' word row: CM Bommai

Siddu should come clear on 'Hindu' word row: CM Bommai

Bommai accused the Congress of trying to escape responsibility for Jarkiholi's remarks

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 09:05 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday sought to know the comments of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on the Hindu origin row stirred by his party man Satish Jarkiholi.

Bommai told reporters in Davangere, "Jarkiholi is claiming that his comments on the origin of the Hindu word are based on some books and Wikipedia, which is not a credible source. If he is making such statements, what can I say?"

Saying that the Congress is trying to escape responsibility over its office-bearer's remarks by claiming that Jarkiholi has not made comments at a party forum, Bommai said, "He (Jarkiholi) has said it at a public meeting. Congress has to take a stand. Why is Siddaramaiah silent? Why is he not commenting on it?"

Also Read | Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark triggers widespread protests

Later in Belagavi, Bommai questioned the logic of Jarkiholi withdrawing his statement. "Damage has already been done. It is left to the conscience of Jarkiholi to decide if his statement was right. He made such a statement due to his association with Congress. Congress has joined hands with divisive forces for power and is spreading hatred against Hindus," he charged. 

Bommai said, "Jarkiholi says the statement was based on a dictionary, but its merit is not known. There were many cases on the websites named by him. I shall verify the contents of the letter written by him." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

