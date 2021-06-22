Siddaramaiah should know how to control MLAs: D K Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah should know how to control MLAs: DKS

He said that the party workers will visit each household to collect information on Karnataka's Covid death

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the former Chief Minister should know how to control his MLAs being a leader of the party.

Shivakumar was reacting to a question on some of Congress MLAs insisting that Siddaramaiah should be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to media after meeting Congress General Secretary in-charge in Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, Shivakumar said, "The party will tell Siddaramaiah soon. The party's top leaders know how to control MLAs,"  Shivakumar said. 

"I am an ordinary worker. I am working for the party as per top leaders direction," he said before adding, "I have no further agenda."

He said that he discussed the party's district office bearers' reshuffle with Surjewala.

Alleging that the state government fudged Covid-19 death data, he said that the party workers will visit each household and collect info about the number of deaths due to the pandemic.

