Siddaramaiah should speak up on JSW issue: Vishwanath

JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Tuesday again attacked Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and sought to know why he has maintained silence on the controversial move to hand over 3,677 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district.

“I wonder why Siddaramaiah is keeping silent on the issue. He was the one who took out 350-km padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari against illegal mining. He had promised to prevent any loss to the Exchequer from illegal mining,” he told reporters.

Being chairman of the Coordination Committee, Siddaramaiah has to speak up on the issue. He appears to have forgotten his duties and responsibilities in running the coalition government. “How can he say he is not part of the government?... He is in fact minister of the ministers,” he stated. Vishwanath said he was firm on his decision to quit the JD(S) state president and that he will try to convince party chief H D Deve Gowda to accept the resignation.