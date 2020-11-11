Siddaramaiah should stop daydreaming of becoming CM: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should stop daydreaming of becoming chief minister for the next 10 years. “The voters in Badami will also reject you (Siddaramaiah),” he cautioned.

Kateel was addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday.

“Congress ‘bande’ is broken into pieces and ‘Huli’ is sent to a cage,” he declared.

The by-election and council results in Karnataka have proved that there is a BJP wave in the state. BJP had fought unitedly in the by-election by keeping forth the development works carried out by the Modi-led government in the Centre and B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state. The Congress had leveled a series of corruption charges on the BJP-led government during the election campaign. But voters have proved that the BJP is not corrupt. “The people’s mandate has silenced the Congress,” he declared.

He said that Yediyurappa will continue as chief minister for the next two-and-a-half years. The results of the by-election and council elections have proved that voters will not be carried away by the fake drama of Congress. He said that Sira was a bastion of JD(S) and BJP won the seat for the first time. R R Nagara was Congress’ bastion which was also won by the BJP. The collective leadership of BJP has helped in the victory.

To a query on the selection of the candidate for Rajya Sabha, he said that it will be revealed soon.