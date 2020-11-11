Siddaramaiah should stop dreaming of becoming Karnataka CM: Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah should stop daydreaming of becoming chief minister once again. "The voters in Badami will also reject you (Siddaramaiah) in future," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru on Wednesday, he said Siddaramaiah should first think of his political future. Congress Bande is broken into pieces and Huli is sent to cage, he said while referring D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

The by- election and council results in Karnataka have proved that there is a BJP wave in the state. The BJP had fought unitedly in the by election by keeping forth the development works carried out by Modi-led government in the centre and B S Yediyurappa -led government in the state. The Congress had levelled a series of corruption charges on the BJP-led government during the election campaign. However, the voters have proved that the BJP is non corrupt by electing them to power. The people’s mandate has silenced the Congress.

He reiterated that B S Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister for next two and a half years. People have trusted the Yediyurappa-led government for tackling Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation effectively.