Siddaramaiah slams B S Yediyurappa at his native taluk

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his native taluk K R Pet and also questioned his moral right to continue as the CM despite opposition and allegation from his own party legislators.

Siddaramaiah took Yediyurappa to task at a programme organised to distribute food kits to Covid-19 warriors in K R Pet.

BJP leaders have been alleging that Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra has received kick back of Rs 2,000 crore in the tender of Rs 20,000 crore in Irrigation department. “What moral right do you have to continue in the position,” he asked Yediyurappa.

“I am not levelling the allegation but, your part leaders A H Vishwanath, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwara are levelling the allegation,” Siddaramaiah said and asked the CM why no probe is ordered. “Yediyurappa has come from a farming family in the taluk. When he has failed to understand the problems of the farmers, how your Cabinet colleagues will understand it,” he commented.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been introducing series of pro-people programmes during the pandemic, Siddaramaiah questioned about Karnataka government’s contribution towards the people of the state during the health emergency. BJP won by-polls in K R Pet and others Assembly segments utilising money collected unethically. “It is not important to have 56 inch chest but there should be humanity,” he criticised Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Former minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Rahman Khan, R Dhruvanarayan and others were present. However, KPCC president D K Shivakumar remained absent.