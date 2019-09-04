Siddaramaiah slaps his aide

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Senior Congress Leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slapped his aide outside Mysore Airport. 

A video has been put up by ANI, where Siddaramaiah is seen slapping his aide. 

The reason for slapping is not yet known. 

It is not the first time that the Congress leader has misbehaved in public. 

Earlier he was criticized over manhandling a female. The lady was a party worker of Congress and was complaining about the revenue department. The former CM was seen snatching the mic and while doing so pulled her dupatta.

Later a justification was given by him saying that he did so to stop her from a long speech.

