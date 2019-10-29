Siddaramaiah suspects pact between BSY, HDK

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has sensed a “pact” between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his predecessor, H D Kumaraswamy.

“Kumaraswamy has adopted a soft stance towards the BJP government in the state. We suspect that JD(S) MLAs were prepared to join BJP and in order to preempt such a move, Kumaraswamy is soft towards the BJP dispensation in the state. Though we are not aware of any pact between the two, the statements of Kumaraswamy on lending support to the government adds credence to our suspicion,” Siddaramaiah said. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress Legislative Party leader, said that if the Congress wins maximum seats in the bylection to 15 Assembly constituencies, the government would be reduced to minority and Yediyurappa would have to put his papers.

“If Kumaraswamy wants to save the government and carry Yediyurappa on his shoulders, let him do it,” he added.

He said that the Congress had shortlisted candidates for 10 to 12 Assembly constituencies going for byelection. The list of the candidates will be announced after Supreme Court gives its verdict on petition filed by disqualified MLAs.

Accusing the state government of absolute failure in tackling flood situation, Siddaramaiah said that a large number of flood-affected people were leading a miserable life.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s reaction that he (Siddaramaiah) was daydreaming about the collapse of the government, the CLP leader said that he had only spoken about the possibilities after the bypolls.