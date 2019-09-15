Siddaramaiah targets BJP over flood relief, Hindi issue

Ramping up its attack on the BJP-led Central and state governments over the delay in flood relief, Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded that the Centre come out with a White Paper on the country's economic condition. He took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his promotion of 'one nation, one language,' and lambasted him as a 'home wrecker' who needs to be taught a lesson.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister, who has presented the budget for a record 13 times, said reports of the Central government warning state governments not to seek relief funds was a "sign of bankruptcy" of the government. "If this is not true, then let the central government release the true facts," he tweeted, demanding a White Paper on the country's finances.

Targetting the state government and its leaders for lacking the 'courage' to question the Centre, he said that the Central government was yet to release a 'single paisa' as aid. "Coward state govt does not have the courage to question the Central govt," he said.

Farmers, Siddaramaiah said, were in a helpless condition post the floods and five had committed suicide, following the damage caused by the floods.

"Many more farmers are in a similar helpless situation. Both Central & State govts are acting dead," he wrote. Noting that banks were harassing flood-affected farmers by issuing notices, he urged the state to stop banks from 'torturing the victims'.

In another tweet, he lashed out at Shah for threatening the diversity of the nation. "India has rich history & diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture & practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. @AmitShah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!" he said.

He also took a dig at BJP leaders for being scared stiff of its high command and rated Yediyurappa as the worst CM of the state.

The JD(S) and Congress have attacked the Yediyurappa government for the delay in providing flood relief and attempts of the Centre to 'impose' Hindi.