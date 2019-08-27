Siddaramaiah targets BSY for making Savadi Deputy CM

The one-month-old B S Yediyurappa government has come under attack from senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for making Laxman Savadi, who was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone during Assembly proceedings in 2012, as Deputy Chief Minister. "It did not happen outside but inside the assembly," the Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister said, referring to the scandal.

Siddaramaiah also slammed Yediyurappa for giving Savadi the post when he had lost the Assembly elections last year.

"The person who had lost the election has been made the deputy chief minister.BJP does not have shame.

Do they have any?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Athani Taluk of Belagavi district where he had gone to meet flood victims.

A section of the BJP had also criticised the move of making Savadi a Minister as he was neither a member of Assembly nor Council.

BJP sources said Savadi was rewarded as he was among those who played a key role in getting 17 MLAs from the Congress and JDS to resign from the Assembly, reducing the then Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy to a minority and paving the way for the installation of the BJP regime.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the Yediyurappa government for having three deputy chief ministers.

"Three MLAs have been made deputy chief ministers. It had never happened in the past," he said. Yediyurappa was the one who had created two deputy chief ministers posts (in the past) and now he has three deputy chief ministers, Siddaramaiah added.

He claimed that the three deputy chief ministers posts were created despite Yediyurappa's "unwillingness."

"This seems to have been done to tie down Yediyurappa."