Siddaramaiah targets state, Centre over debt burden

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the BJP-led Union and state governments charging that they are increasing the debt burden on the people and pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the Konamma temple at Tandrekoppal in the taluk.

He charged that the BJP government after it came to power in the state three years ago, has borrowed a loan of Rs 2.20 lakh crore and has not invested it in development activities. Siddaramaiah said, similarly, the Union government has borrowed Rs 5.18 lakh crore loan. “It shows that the BJP is not in favour of common and poor people. The prices of cement and fuel are increasing and it has affected the lives of the people,” he said.

“When I presented budget (as the chief minister) the debt was only Rs 13,000 crore. But now, it has crossed the limits,” he lamented. He said the BJP has formed the government in the state through ‘Operation Kamala’ and not with the people’s support.

“How it is possible to give pro-people governance then?” he questioned. Siddaramaiah said he will not speak about JD(S). He urged the people not to bother about K R Nagar JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and requested the people to support Congress leader Ravishankar in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election.

Check out the latest videos from DH: