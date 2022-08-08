Siddaramaiah terms JD(S) opportunistic party

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah criticised JD(S) and said that the party was opportunistic in nature and had the habit of warming their hands in the fire lit by others.

He was speaking after launching a padayatra, organised as a part of 75th year of Indian independence by Congress rural unit, at Yelwal in the city on Sunday.

“JD(S) was never involved in any kind of movement. It is not to insult the party. But they always wait to utilise an opportunity. We had spared them the post of chief minister during the coalition government. Was H D Kumaraswamy capable of retaining it?”, he asked.

Targeting BJP, he said, “No other party fought for freedom. We have to recall the contributions of the Congress leaders during the 75th year celebrations of independence. Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru and several Congress leaders fought for the independence and had even gone to jail. It was the Congress that played a major role in the Indian independence”.

The former chief minister told people to be cautious of the BJP as it was a communal party and a 40 per cent-commission government.

Pointing out his contributions to Chamundeshwari segment like road, power supply, drinking water and other facilities, he expressed his disappointment that the people had voted against him in the last elections.

KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayana, Congress rural district unit president B J Vijaykumar and others were present.