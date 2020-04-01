Siddaramaiah to provide food kits in Badami villages

Opposition Leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah has come to the rescue of his poor and labourers in the rural areas, who are affected by the lockdown, in his constituency.

Siddaramaiah has decided to make food kits available for poor and migrant labourers who have returned to 114 villages in the constituency. Accordingly, grocery items like rice, edible oil and even vegetables were provided in kits to the villagers falling under Mushtigeri, Neelgund, Jalihal and Nandikeshwar Gram Panchayats on Wednesday.

Siddaramaih’s aide Holabasu Shettar told DH that the food kits were distributed depending on the population in the villages. This responsibility has been entrusted to the village leaders, irrespective of their party affiliations. They have been clearly told to maintain social distance at the time of food kit distribution, he added.

Shettar said the food kits will be provided to people till the lockdown rules are in force. Also, food will also be served to poor and needy at a designated place at Badami everyday, he said.

He said one lakh masks have been made to be distributed among the people. The masks will be delivered at the people’s doorsteps through the PDOs, he added.