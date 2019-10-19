Siddaramaiah unfit to be a lawyer: CT Ravi

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi on Saturday said the Congress leader was not fit to be a lawyer if he doesn’t know the difference between the accident and the murder.

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s tweet while speaking to the reporters in Karwar.

Siddaramaiah tweeted: If you (BJP) can confer Bharat Ratna to the accused in Mahatma Gandhi assassination, then you should, at least, give Rajyotsava award to those who drove the car under the influence, killing the innocent.”

The minister said, “The tweet reflects Siddaramaiah’s midset. I never thought he would stoop so low. People of my constituency know that I don’t drink. There is sufficient proof, including the CCTV footage at the toll gate, to show that the accident was caused by the car driver. It is unfortunate that a person who does not know the difference between the accident and the murder, was once the chief minister of the state,” he chided. Ravi said that he had stopped driving 20 years back. “I was sitting next to the driver at the time of the accident. I have given compensation to the family members of the deceased on humanitarian grounds.