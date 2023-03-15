Siddaramaiah urges Centre to dismiss Shindhe govt in Maharashtra

Siddaramaiah urges Centre to dismiss Shindhe govt

Siddaramaiah also charged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to protect the interests of the State and Kannadigas

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 15 2023, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 20:45 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Terming the Maharashtra government's decision to implement its flagship health scheme at 865 villages in border districts of Karnataka as a 'threat to the federal system', Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked the Union Government to intervene immediately and to dismiss Eknath Shindhe-led government in Maharashtra.

"It is a threat to our sovereignty, and also to the Union of India. Some Kannadigas in Maharashtra also said they would join Karnataka. Can the Government of Karnataka implement its programmes for them? We agreed with Mahajan Commission's report, but Maharashtra leaders are instigating repeatedly. Land, language, culture and water are our rights, and the Karnataka government should not be silent on such issues," he said.

Observing that State and Union governments led by the BJP are 'dead' as they 'maintained silence' over this, Siddaramaiah charged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to protect the interests of the State and Kannadigas.

"He has no morality to continue as the chief minister, and I demand his resignation," Siddaramaiah said.

2 more guarantees

The Congress, which has already announced 'Grihajyoti' (200 units of free electricity per household), 'Grihalaxmi' (Rs 2,000 to female head of family) and 'Annabhagya' (Rs 10 kg free rice per person) as the party's promises if it comes to power this time, would soon announce two more guarantees, Siddaramaiah said.
"We will implement these three guarantees immediately after coming to power, and they are likely to come into force in June or July. Around Rs 40,000 crore is required to implement them," he said.

Charging that BJP leaders are now inaugurating projects for which works started when the Congress was in power, Siddaramaiah also said the BJP government has violated fiscal responsibility rules and is trying to close down Indira Canteens though they are very helpful for the poor and others, he added.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress
BJP
Eknath Shinde

