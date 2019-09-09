Siddaramaiah warns against dropping populist schemes

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the BJP government was plotting new strategies to stop the populist schemes implemented during his tenure. He has threatened to hit the streets if any of the schemes are discontinued by the B S Yediyurappa led government.

The remarks were following a recent probe instituted by chief minister Yediyurappa into the Krishi Bhagya scheme of the Congress government. Apart from the flagship agricultural scheme, several other initiatives such as the Indira canteens, solid waste management projects and white-topping project within the BBMP limits are also under the scanner after Yediyurappa sought a report on these projects after he was sworn-in as CM more than a month ago.

"@BSYBJP is exploring new strategies to discontinue the populist schemes implemented by our government. The farcical probes are among them. I am not against investigations into the scheme. However, if the State government stops these schemes with a pretext of investigation, I will among the people hitting the streets against the decision," Siddaramaiah tweeted.