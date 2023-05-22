Siddaramaiah will be CM for full term, says M B Patil

Patil said that the Cabinet formation would be decided int he next four days

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Nanjangud ,
  • May 22 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 01:49 ist
M B Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister M B Patil has said that Siddaramaiah will complete five-year term as chief minister and there was no proposal for sharing of power.

"Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for five years. There is no proposal of power-sharing for 30 months. There are no indications that D K Shivakumar will be the chief minister after Lok Sabha elections. AICC secretary Venugopal has not said anything about power-sharing during the press meet in Delhi. Hence, Siddaramaiah will continue and complete five-year term," Patil said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Suttur Mutt here on Monday.

Patil said that the Cabinet formation would be decided int he next four days. "There are no examples of pending bills in the department of Water Resources, when I was the minister. People have given mandate to Congress due to the corruption in the BJP government," he said. 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah
M B Patil

