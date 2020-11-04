Siddaramaiah will be removed, not me: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for claiming Wednesday that the state would have a new chief minister after the Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll results.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah told reporters that he was “confident” Yediyurappa will be removed as the CM after the bypoll results on November 10. He based this claim on information from his ‘sources’ in Delhi.

“Being the Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah is repeatedly making irresponsible statements,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “You will lose Sira 100% under your leadership. Even in Rajarajeshwarinagar, you will lose. It’s the Congress that’s thinking of removing you as leader of the opposition,” he said.

“I didn’t want to react, but I’m speaking since he’s saying this again and again. When we win big in both seats, will the BJP’s strength increase or decrease? Everything will become clear after the results,” Yediyurappa said.

That Yediyurappa will be removed was a claim Siddaramaiah made during his campaigning for the November 3 bypolls. “I don’t know who will replace him, but I’m confident he’ll be removed,” Siddaramaiah said. “This was under discussion from before. Now, it’s fortifying and corruption is one of the reasons he will be removed,” he said.

The outcome of the high-decibel Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls will not be a referendum, Siddaramaiah said. “But, it will show how people are thinking,” he said, adding that the Congress had a chance of winning both seats.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, while expressing confidence, said he had faith in voters. “In any bypoll, we know what happens to the ruling party and the opposition,” he said.