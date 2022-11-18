Siddaramaiah: Will contest from only one constituency

Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Friday that he will contest the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election from only one constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “I have received offers to contest from different constituencies. But I have shortlisted three constituencies - Kolar, Badami and Varuna. I will announce my decision once the elections are declared. Finally, the party high command will decide on it.”

On the allegation that he was getting a survey conducted in constituencies out of fear of being defeated, he questioned, “What is wrong in getting a survey done?”

He also clarified that neither he nor the party had conducted such a survey.

“Normally, a survey is conducted to understand whether the constituency is safe for the party. We will tour across the state to know the response of people,” he said.