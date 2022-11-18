Siddaramaiah: Will contest from only one constituency

Siddaramaiah: Will contest from only one constituency

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 18 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 08:28 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Friday that he will contest the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election from only one constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “I have received offers to contest from different constituencies. But I have shortlisted three constituencies - Kolar, Badami and Varuna. I will announce my decision once the elections are declared. Finally, the party high command will decide on it.”

On the allegation that he was getting a survey conducted in constituencies out of fear of being defeated, he questioned, “What is wrong in getting a survey done?”

He also clarified that neither he nor the party had conducted such a survey.

“Normally, a survey is conducted to understand whether the constituency is safe for the party. We will tour across the state to know the response of people,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 