Siddaramaiah's car sent back by Mysuru district administration

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka, and the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into effect, officers of the Mysuru district administration sent back the car of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

It was his Toyota Fortuner car (KA-01 GA-7002) that was sent back.

The incident took place when Siddaramaiah had gone to attend a seminar hosted in memory of social activist Pa Mallesh, who recently passed away, at Rama Govinda Rangamandira at Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah's briefcase and other things were shifted to his private car.