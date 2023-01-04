Siddaramaiah's comment on Bommai 'cultureless', 'tasteless': BJP

BJP leaders on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for likening Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a ‘puppy’.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that such comments show Siddaramaiah in poor light. “Words one utters show the culture of the person. The remarks made by Siddaramaiah, by any stretch of imagination, his statement on CM Bommai does not qualify as a cultured statement,” he said.

He caustically remarked that all along Congress was known as a staunch supporter of ‘Jihadi mentality’, ‘anti-Hindu’, ‘anti national’ and ‘slaves of Italy’ but with this statement, the Congress and its leaders also proved that they are ‘cultureless' and ‘tasteless’. “Bommai comes from north Karnataka region and did it ever occur to Siddaramaiah making such low-level comments what message it would send to people of that region,” he said.

In a series of tweets, the BJP slammed Siddaramaiah and said his party’s loyalty - the virtue of a dog - lay with the “Italian” Gandhi family.

“You have compared us to a faithful dog. True, we are loyal to the country, our people and the identity of our state. But, Congress’ faith is always towards Italian Gandhis, organisations such as PFI and Jihadis,” the BJP said.

However, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said that a dog is the most affable and loyal friend to mankind and Hindus consider the animal as ‘Nayi Narayana’.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remark, Shivakumar said that he was not aware in what context the former CM spoke. “Nevertheless, I consider the dog one of my most loyal friends. Dogs are a symbol of security and true friendship. I have a dog and I love it very much,” he said.