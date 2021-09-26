Siddaramaiah's comments on JD(S) irk HDK

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that Congress had extended all support to JD(S) during the tenure of the coalition government

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 00:32 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy indulged in a verbal duel after the Congress leader ruled out the possibility of the JD(S) assuming power independently in the Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy lashed out at Siddaramaiah's remark, saying that the latter had no moral right to comment on JD(S).

Speaking at an event held on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that JD(S) had no chances of coming to power in the state.

"They will go with anyone with their 30 seats. They cannot come to power independently," he said.

Also read: Siddaramaiah terms BJP 'Talibanis', claims RSS running Karnataka administration

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that Congress had extended all support to JD(S) during the tenure of the coalition government.

"But due to their own flaws, they lost power," he said.

Kumaraswamy reacted strongly to the remarks by the Congress leader, saying that Siddaramaiah was always a 'dependent' in politics.

"His comment that JD(S) will go with anyone reflects that his political consciousness is bankrupt. Who came to (JD(S) supremo) Deve Gowda's door in 2018? Who made me CM and then betrayed me? The entire state knows the answer to these questions," Kumaraswamy said. 

