Siddaramaiah's criticism of PM Modi is meaningless: Bommai

Siddaramaiah's criticism of PM is meaningless: Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 02:36 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah of making “meaningless” charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was responding to Siddaramaiah’s tweets questioning Modi’s contribution to Karnataka.

“If anyone has tackled Covid-19 effectively, it is Modi. The entire world appreciates him. For Karnataka, Modi has given thousands of crores in money, medicines, vaccines, equipment, oxygen, and ventilators...to speak merely for the sake of politics is meaningless. People remember everything...how Covid-19 was managed and how Modi helped,” Bommai said.

Bommai also said that Modi expressing support to his government was a morale-booster.

“His appreciation has inspired me even more, giving me a boost to work with increased efficiency and commitment,” he added.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
basavaraj bommai
Narendra Modi
Siddaramaiah
BJP
Congress

