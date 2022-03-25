Siddaramaiah's remark on seers will affect Cong: Seer

Siddaramaiah's remark on seers will affect Congress: Warns seer

The seer said such frivolous statements made for political gains will lead to communal violence

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Mar 25 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 22:38 ist
Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark that Hindu seers too wear cloth on their heads while defending Muslim girls in connection with Hijab row, Rambhapuri Peeta Head Prasanna Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami stated that it would tarnish the party's image.

"Earlier, the Congress suffered a huge setback in the assembly polls for trying to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion. So it is not fair to harm the minds of people through religious remarks," he said.

Speaking to media persons at Huvinamadu village near Tyavanige in Channagiri taluk on Friday, he said, "The assembly polls are slated to be held next year. So, Siddaramaiah must retrospect about his remark and take steps to ensure that mistakes are not repeated".

He said such frivolous statements made for political gains will lead to communal violence. So, political leaders must be careful while making such statements.

On religious practice, he said, there are no restrictions on practicing religion in households. But one must not make provocative statements against the high court's order on hijab. People must follow the judgement of the court. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

 