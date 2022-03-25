Siddaramaiah's remark on seers will affect Congress: Warns seer

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark that Hindu seers too wear cloth on their heads while defending Muslim girls in connection with Hijab row, Rambhapuri Peeta Head Prasanna Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami stated that it would tarnish the party's image.

"Earlier, the Congress suffered a huge setback in the assembly polls for trying to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion. So it is not fair to harm the minds of people through religious remarks," he said.

Speaking to media persons at Huvinamadu village near Tyavanige in Channagiri taluk on Friday, he said, "The assembly polls are slated to be held next year. So, Siddaramaiah must retrospect about his remark and take steps to ensure that mistakes are not repeated".

He said such frivolous statements made for political gains will lead to communal violence. So, political leaders must be careful while making such statements.

On religious practice, he said, there are no restrictions on practicing religion in households. But one must not make provocative statements against the high court's order on hijab. People must follow the judgement of the court.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: