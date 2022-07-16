‘Siddaramotsava is throwback of progress during Cong’s tenure’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that ‘Siddaramotsava’ scheduled at Davangere, is not only to celebrate the 75th birthday of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, but also a throwback on the progress of Karnataka during the Congress tenure.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “We will explain to the people about the differences between the Congress’ governance and the current administration. We will point out the maladministration of the BJP government. The BJP men have been issuing unnecessary statements on Siddaramotsava.”

Shivakumar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign. The rally will arrive in the state at Gundlupet, from Kerala, and will cover 350 km in Karnataka.

A preliminary meeting will be held in Mysuru on July 19 in this regard, he said.

Reacting to the incident, where a family member of the injured in Kerur violence threw Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah at his vehicle in Bagalkot district, seeking justice, he said, “Whoever disturbs peace should take note of this. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should answer this. Nobody plans to be born in a particular religion. It is left to the destiny. There is nothing wrong in the Muslim woman asking for peace.”

Earlier, Shivakumar, along with his wife visited Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, as part of 3rd Ashada Friday. He was accompanied by KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan.