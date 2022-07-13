'Siddaramotsava' shouldn't damage Congress: DK Suresh

'Siddaramotsava' shouldn't damage Congress: MP DK Suresh

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting at Davangere on August 3 for his 75th birthday, which is widely seen as his show of strength

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:55 ist

With Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s supporters gearing up for his 75th birthday bash next month, some concerns were expressed here at a meeting that the function should not send out the “wrong” message. 

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting at Davangere on August 3 for his 75th birthday, which is widely seen as his show of strength.

“Not sure if Siddaramaiah himself wants this, but some people have come forward to worship an individual,” Bangalore Rural Congress MP DK Suresh said. He said this at a preparatory meeting organised by the Siddaramaiah-75 Amrut Mahotsava Committee comprising 62 office-bearers with a separate reception committee having 27 members. 

Also Read: Birthday event will have political message: Siddaramaiah

“It’s an election year, so we must see to it that the event does not damage the party, especially by sending out a wrong message to our workers,” Suresh advised. 

“Whether we like it or not, Siddaramaiah’s birthday is being called Siddaramotsava. There’s no use in denying this. My personal opinion is that Siddaramaiah’s birthday should be held as part of India’s 75th independence,” Suresh said. 

The MP also said that a leader’s birthday celebration should be a matter of pride. “It’s not an exercise to project one person. And, since this is a question of the Congress’ future, we shouldn’t think of it as projecting something or that we’d provide leadership,” he said. 

Suresh’s comments came even as there is some discomfort within the Congress over Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash. Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who did not attend the preparatory meeting. Leader of the Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad also skipped the meet. 

“[Shivakumar] did not come as this is a preparatory meeting. He will be among the main speakers at the Davangere event,” senior leader BL Shankar said, going on to explain the objective behind the birthday celebration. 

“While I’ve never been able to fully understand Siddaramaiah, I appreciate his social commitment,” former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said. “The Congress is a party that has flag bearers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The event should demonstrate our commitment towards the party. There shouldn’t be any scope for doubt or suspicion,” he said. 

When Siddaramaiah arrived for the meeting along with MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Byrathi Suresh, supporters shouted slogans hailing him as the next chief minister. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
DK Suresh
Congress
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

 