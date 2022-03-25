Siddu defends hijab, says even Hindu girls, seers cover their heads

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has courted another controversy, by comparing the wearing of headscarves in classrooms of educational institutions with uniforms, with religious pontiffs covering their heads with a fabric.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “Women belonging to Jain community and also a section of Hindus and even seers of religious institutions cover their head with sarees and fabric respectively. What is your problem if Muslim women cover their heads with shawls in classrooms?”

“Muslim girl students are seeking permission to allow them to wear headscarves in the colour of school uniforms while appearing for exams. What is wrong with it?” he questioned.

“It is the BJP that has created a controversy over the hijab in Karnataka. The issue could have been resolved by holding a consultation with the people of both communities. But, it has been blown out of proportion, intentionally”, he alleged.

“According to the Constitution, people belonging to any religion can do business during religious fairs and festivals. It is inhuman to restrict Muslims from doing business. It is the BJP which is abetting various organisations to ban Muslim traders”, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said, “Blood transfusion is done during medical emergencies and surgeries. No one asks about the origin of the blood and which religion it belongs to. We don’t seek blood from only our religion. It is inhuman to say we are Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. All we need is humanity.”

Siddaramaiah said that the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections will be his last in electoral politics, but he will continue to be in active politics.

To a question, Siddaramaiah said, “People have been inviting me to contest from Varuna, Hunsur, Chamarajapet, Badami, Kolar, Hebbal, Koppal and Chamundeshwari constituencies. But, I am yet to decide. There is one more year for the election. Thus, I will make a decision later”.

