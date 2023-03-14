Somanna breaks down, says he's not leaving BJP

Housing Minister V Somanna on Tuesday said he had no plans of quitting BJP.

The minister said this amid speculation that he would join the Congress, apparently because the BJP disrespected him.

"I'm clarifying that I'll not quit BJP. I'll remain in the BJP. I'm a minister in the BJP government. The BJP leaders have not disrespected me. As a minister, I don't want to cause even the slightest of disservice to the party," Somanna said.

Speaking to reporters, an emotional Somanna said a few people were out to tarnish his image. "It's not good to defame someone working sincerely for the party," he said.

Pointing out that he was 72, Somanna said he has no aspirations to become an MLA. "Whether the party gives me a ticket or not, I'll continue with the BJP," the Govindarajanagar MLA said.

"The BJP has neither sidelined me nor disrespected me. I joined BJP because of late Ananth Kumar. B L Santhosh is my guide. Pralhad Joshi is a dear friend," Somanna said, maintaining that he was in good terms with all the senior BJP leaders. In a recent call with Pralhad Joshi, he clarified that he was not leaving the party, the minister added.

Getting emotional, Somanna recalled how he had been a 'loyal soldier' to any party he was ever part of, be it Congress, JD(S) or BJP.

"In my first MLA election in 1994, I won by a huge margin in the entire state. In 1999, I won as an independent with a huge margin of 40,000 votes," Somanna said.

Recalling 56 years of his career in Bengaluru, Somanna described himself as a 'self-made' man. "I studied at an evening college and sold Kasturi medicines. I lived in a 6x8 room for 13 years. I used to live in a ghetto. I worked at Janata Bazar," he said, crying.