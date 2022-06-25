Somanna flays Umesh Katti over North Karnataka statehood remark

District in-charge Minister V Somanna on Saturday said that Forest Minister Umesh Katti makes statements about separate statehood for North Karnataka to “prove his existence.”
Speaking to reporters here, Somanna said, “Being a senior leader, he should not issue such statements.”
“Katti is my good friend and has been elected as an MLA eight times. He is not a pessimist. I will speak to him in this regard,” he said.
Replying to a question, Somanna said that the prime minister has asked for a detailed report about substandard road work carried out ahead of his visit to Bengaluru.
