Somanna flays Katti over North K'taka statehood remark

Somanna flays Umesh Katti over North Karnataka statehood remark

'Being a senior leader, he should not issue such statements', Somanna said

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 22:22 ist
V Somanna. Credit: DH file photo

District in-charge Minister V Somanna on Saturday said that Forest Minister Umesh Katti makes statements about separate statehood for North Karnataka to “prove his existence.”

Speaking to reporters here, Somanna said, “Being a senior leader, he should not issue such statements.”

“Katti is my good friend and has been elected as an MLA eight times. He is not a pessimist. I will speak to him in this regard,” he said.

Replying to a question, Somanna said that the prime minister has asked for a detailed report about substandard road work carried out ahead of his visit to Bengaluru.

V Somanna
umesh katti
North Karnataka
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

