Somanna to play key role in BJP's poll strategy in Mysuru region

Housing Minister V Somanna is likely to be made in charge of Hassan district, besides being given a 'considerable free hand' in party affairs in the old Mysuru region.

Disclosing details of Somanna’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, his supporters told reporters on Thursday that Somanna will be given a big role in Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, where the Lingayat community to which he belongs has considerable presence.

Sources said his son Dr Arun may also be accommodated in the party affairs.

Read | BJP top brass promises to address V Somanna’s concerns

“Both assurances have come from none other than Shah. Therefore, Somanna has decided to stay put in the BJP,” the sources said.

Shah reportedly told Somanna that he should not worry much about Yediyurappa or his son Vijayendra for the next three months till the elections are over.

“They (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) are our leaders and we know how to tackle them. Don’t worry about them. You only worry about winning more seats in this region,” the home minister is said to have told Somanna.

“I am an election strategist. I have worked under not just Yediyurappa, an election strategist himself. I have also worked with political doyens like former PM H D Deve Gowda, chief ministers like J H Patel and Ramakrishna Hegde, who taught me nuances of politics and election strategies,” he said.