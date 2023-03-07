Somanna 'upset' but won't leave BJP, say supporters

The supporters of Housing Minister V Somanna from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have organised a meeting in Mysuru on March 9 demanding BJP accord "suitable position and status" to their leader.

In a press meet at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday, Somanna's supporters said that their leader will not join Congress, but he was "upset for not giving him a proper post in the party, despite him being a senior leader."

The supporters said that Somanna feels Chamarajanagar district has not been allocated proper grants for development and that he should have been made in-charge of the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra launched from Male Mahadeshwara Hill.