Somanna 'upset' but won't leave BJP, say supporters

Somanna 'upset' but won't leave BJP, say supporters

Somanna's supporters said that their leader will not join Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Mar 07 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 02:50 ist
V Somanna. Credit: DH file photo

The supporters of Housing Minister V Somanna from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have organised a meeting in Mysuru on March 9 demanding BJP accord "suitable position and status" to their leader.

In a press meet at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday, Somanna's supporters said that their leader will not join Congress, but he was "upset for not giving him a proper post in the party, despite him being a senior leader."

The supporters said that Somanna feels Chamarajanagar district has not been allocated proper grants for development and that he should have been made in-charge of the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra launched from Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V Somanna
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Why the public university matters in India

Why the public university matters in India

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 