Some BJP leaders involved in adjustment politics, alleges C P Yogeshwar

Former minister and BJP leader C P Yogeshwar on Wednesday said that adjustment in politics by some BJP leaders with the Opposition parties was also one of the reasons for the defeat of the saffron party in the last Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Yogheshwar, who met BJP national general secretary B L Santosh here, told reporters that even in some constituencies too the BJP and the Congress had adjustments.

"I also felt that some of our leaders were in adjustment politics. I don't want to speak too much on the issue. It is irrelevant now. If I speak in detail on the issue, it will cause political tremors in state politics," he said, without naming anybody.

Not expanding the Cabinet by Basavaraj Bommai and failure to counter the Congress narrative on corruption issues, were also reasons for the defeat of the BJP, he said.

Recently, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi and BJP Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha, also attacked their own party leaders, alleging that compromise and adjustment politics cost the saffron party dearly in the polls. Without naming anybody, they also questioned why no probe was ordered on the Arkavathy Layout denotification issue.

While expressing his inclination to contest next year's Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Rural constituency, Yogeshwar said that he will abide by the party leaders' decision on the issue.

Reacting to Bengaluru Rural Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh's recent statement of quitting electoral politics, Yogeshwar said maybe Suresh was keen on state politics.