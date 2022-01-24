Some ministers’ return tickets to Congress booked: Patil

At least two Karnataka ministers denied Monday that they will return to the Congress even as senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said there will be defections closer to the 2023 Assembly elections.

Yatnal was referring to over a dozen ministers who came to the BJP from the Congress and JD(S) in 2019.

“We want the Cabinet to be rejigged soon. Otherwise don’t do it at all. Let the current ministers continue. Some of them are going to quit anyway before the next election, just like (Swami Prasad Maurya) did in UP,” Yatnal said.

Yatnal even claimed that some BJP ministers are in touch with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. “Many have already booked their (return) tickets. Will the BJP survive by keeping such ministers? The central leadership, even the PM, knows who will leave and who won’t,” Yatnal said. “See for yourself: In the morning the Election Commission will announce the election and the same afternoon the ministers will quit.”

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, who were earlier with the Congress and loyal to Siddaramaiah, said they won’t quit the BJP.

Somashekhar said he is happy with the BJP and there is no question of him quitting the party. “The party has given me all the freedom. I wouldn’t embarrass the party.”

Basavaraj said he is not aware of people wanting to go back to the Congress. “Even if I am dropped from the Cabinet - I hope they won’t - I will work as a loyal party worker.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar neither confirmed nor denied Yatnal’s claim.

“We can’t discuss these things openly. It’s politics. I can’t disclose things. Also, the BJP will know more than more when it comes to matters concerning their party,” he said. "Ask the ministers. Why should we disclose anything?"

