Sought 25 tickets from BJP for Assembly polls: Muthalik

'If they do not give tickets, we will contest as independent candidates', he said

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 21 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:56 ist
Pramod Muthalik. Credit: DH Photo

Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Mutalik said that he would certainly contest the coming Legislative Assembly elections and he has shortlisted five constituencies, including Jamkhandi, Terdal, Sringeri, Karkala and Bagalkot.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday, he said, "We have sought 25 tickets from the BJP, including five for seers of various Mutts. If they do not give tickets, we will contest as independent candidates. I will come out victorious with the Hindutva agenda," he said.

Pramod Muthalik
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

