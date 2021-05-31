Speak with CM BSY: Shivakumar tells Pratap Simha

Spat with DC: Speak with CM B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar tells Pratap Simha

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • May 31 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 01:48 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has challenged the Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to "speak to the chief minister and transfer the Mysuru deputy commissioner."

"Both the DC and the MP are making allegations against each other. It is premature to judge who is right or wrong. If he (Simha) has problem with the style of functioning of the deputy commissioner, let him impress upon the CM to change the DC," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Monday after distributing food packets to the poor and auto drivers.

He said that frequent transfer of officials was a tradition of the BJP.

 

